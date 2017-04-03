Last week, photographs of Glee alum Naya Rivera's PDA-packed date with comedian David Spade hit the Internet, sparking speculation that the duo is involved with each other.

On Saturday, Rivera took to her Instagram page to address these rumours, poking fun at headlines of her rumoured romance. "Holy s--t, guys. The Easter bunny and the f--king tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them," the Glee alum, 30, said in a video on her Instagram Story.

Photographs show Rivera with her arms wrapped around Spade as they enjoyed a day out in the pool at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki. They were reportedly joined by Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families.

"The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool," an eyewitness told ET. "They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes... Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together."

They seemed pretty comfortable with each other, the source added.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly, saying their romance is in the initial stage. "They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago," the insider said. "It's casual. They're having fun."

Rivera was previously married to Ryan Dorsey for two years and they have an 18-month-old son named Josey. Spade has an eight-year-old daughter named Harper with his ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.