Former cricketer and BJP member Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress Party on Sunday ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections in February.

Sidhu met Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi a short while ago.

Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September 2016 following months of speculation. Navjot Singh had also launched his own party Awaaz-e-Punjab the same month.

Navjot Singh was also approached by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal to join his party. But he not only refused the offer but also called Kejriwal "Nautanki company wala Kejriwal Sahib."

