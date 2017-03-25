National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval's current visit to the United States has sought to reinforce India-US co-operation to counter terrorism in South Asia.

Doval met US Defence Secretary Gen. (retired) James Mattis, Secretary of Homeland Security Gen (retired) John Kelly, and National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H R McMaster this week, and discussed the issue of expanding and deepening of India-US co-operation and collectively addressing the challenge posed by terrorism in South Asia.

Doyal also met Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Pentagon spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said in a read-out: "Mattis specifically applauded India's efforts to promote stability in the South Asia region. Both leaders reaffirmed building upon the significant defence cooperation progress made in recent years."

Davis added: "Secretary Mattis and NSA Doval further discussed collaboration on a wide range of regional security matters including maritime security and counter terrorism. The two pledged to continue the strong defence partnership between both nations."

Doval met McMaster at the White House on Thursday. Both the ministers have "committed" to work together as partners to "combat the full spectrum" of terrorist threats, a senior Trump Administration official was quoted in the media as saying.

"All the meetings were very warm, very positive, very constructive. I think there is an open approach to India," an Indian source was quoted as saying by PTI. The agency quoted another official, who chose to remain anonymous, as saying, "The discussions (in all these meetings) covered India's economic plans, reforms, and growth. They covered our core security concerns, regional concerns, defence and security aspect of the India-US engagement."