Nasa finally retrieves its balloon from Antarctica after a year of blizzards

  • February 24, 2017 15:51 IST
    By NASA
A helium balloon the size of a football pitch was airborne around the continent of Antarctica for 12 days in 2016, but it took Nasa a whole year of waiting for the weather to be safe enough to go and pick it up. The scientists have now collected the expensive telescope the balloon carried to observe the Sun.
