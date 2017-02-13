It was a emotional moment as one of the most underrated female competitors in the WWE -- Naomi -- got crowned as the new SmackDown women's champion on Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 pay-per-view (PPV) in Phoenix, Arizona. The American wrestler beat Alexa Bliss to hold the title officially for the first time in her career.

Praises -- from former and current WWE superstars as well as the WWE fans -- poured all over her on Twitter, instantly.

Naomi and Bray Wyatt -- newly-crowned as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion -- remained the heroes from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV.

"The women's division is at its best and right now, it's about validating myself and show people where I stand in this division," Naomi said in Talking Smack. "I want people to understand who Naomi is I want the people to feel my glow and energy.

"It is my goal and dream to walk down into WrestleMania as the SmackDown women's championship in my hometown of Orlando, Florida!"

Reactions to Naomi's WWE Women's Championship win

From Triple H:

From Rusev:

Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017

From WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel:

From Alexa Bliss:

This is not over. I WILL GET MY TITLE BACK ?#WWE #eliminationchamber #superwoman A photo posted by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

From Naomi herself:

going to bed tonight with a smile on my face not only bc I am now a champion but from all the ❤️ & support WE did it #wweuniverse #glowmob — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 13, 2017

#eliminationchamber a night I will cherish forever A video posted by a.k.a WWE superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

More info about Naomi:

Age: 29

Real name: Trinity Fatu

Born: Orlando, Florida

Height: 1.65 m

Husband: Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu)

First WWE appearance with NXT: September 2010

WWE main roster debut: January 2012

First WWE pay per view (PPV) appearance: WrestleMania 28 (as a dancer)

First Women's title: WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 (February 12, 2017); defeated Alexa Bliss