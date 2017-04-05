Tamil actress Nandhini, who is popularly known as Mynaa Nandini, has given her version of her husband Karthikeyan's suicide on Monday, April 3. She has claimed that his activities of fraud created trouble in their paradise, forcing her to walk out from her house.

Speaking to the media, Nandhini has alleged that Karthikeyan used to cheat people by taking money, promising them to get government jobs. His dealings often landed her in trouble. The couple had fights over this issue and her hubby used to threaten her about committing suicide.

When she realised that Karthikeyan was not going to change for good, Nandhini decided to leave the house. "Nobody, including my parents, knew about an incident so far. He had an affair with some other girl, who committed suicide. And the police had arrested him. But, I didn't tell anyone. I told others that he had gone to Dubai. All the secrets that I had buried in my heart are now coming out because of him," the Indian Express quotes her as saying.

Nandhini claims that she loved Karthikeyan despite his drawbacks, but she alleges that he married her only for money. In fact, he had an affair with a girl, who committed suicide, and he was arrested in connection with the case, she adds. The Saravanan Meenatchi actress claims that nobody is aware of this incident and is only now revealing it.

The actress goes on to say that she was providing him financial support without telling anyone. "He was very upset as people were pressuring him to return their money. I used to give him pep talk time and again and even told him that we could be together again once he sorts out all the problems," she concludes.

Karthikeyan committed suicide at a lodge in Virugambakkam, Chennai by consuming poison with cool drinks. As per a leading national daily, Karthikeyan took the name of his father-in-law as the reason behind him taking the drastic step.

Nandhini had shot to fame with Vijay TV's Saravanan Meenatchi serial. She earned the prefix 'Mynaa' from the popular Tamil TV show. Apart from judging stand-up comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, she appeared in movies like Arulnithi-starrer Vamsam and Sivakarthikeyan's Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.