The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has noticed financial misappropriation by a Kochi-based businesswoman named Sandra Thomas. A few online news portals, just by noticing the name ,"Sandra Thomas," have carried the news using the photos of Friday Film House's co-owner, Sandra, who has the same name as the businesswoman.

The celebrity has now come forward against the yellow journalists, who have cooked up stories and tarnished the image of a person without exploring the truth behind such news. She expressed her reaction through a Facebook post, while sharing the screenshots of the news articles that used her photos while reporting the cheating case.

My situation is like a hen, who cannot sleep whenever some guests come home. I am now crucified for a case against some other Sandra Thomas. How will I react to this news? Few yellow journalism websites are creating fake news against celebrities just to reach out to more people. They never bother to think how their acts will affect the personal life of others. If a case is registered against someone named Aishwarya or Amala, will they use the actresses' photos while reporting it? I am sure that this is done intentionally in my case. Apart from being an actress, I am also a woman, and I deserve humane consideration like any human being [translated from Malayalam]."

It has to be noted that the controversial businesswoman Sandra, whom the DRI has said has been involved in irregular financial dealings, is the owner of Sandra Company in Broadway, Ernakulam that sell artificial flowers. She is said to have exaggerated her income tax (I-T) returns and balance sheet in order to cheat banks. The officials have noticed that the woman has no records of importing materials from China, though she had earlier claimed that she imports plastic flowers from the country for her business.

Nevertheless, the namesake has created a confusion with netizens spreading the fake news against the film producer, who was recently in news for registering a police complaint against her partner Vijay Babu. Sandra, who had claimed that Vijay had assaulted and threatened her, later came forward admitting that the misunderstanding happened between the duo because of foul play by few of their close friends.

Despite resolving the issues between Vijay and Sandra, the actress has, however, refrained from co-producing the upcoming movie Angamaly Diaries, which was earlier said to be the production venture of the duo under the banner of Friday Film House. In response to the issue, Sandra said she has planned to take a small break from the industry.

