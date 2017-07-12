Lenovo's upcoming Motorola smartphone bearing the model number 'XT1789' has recently been spotted on GFXBench. Folks at GSMArena have identified the smartphone as the Moto X4 (aka Moto X 2017) while some of the leaked specs seem to contradict this claim.

The GFXBench report clearly suggests that the listed Moto device will sport a 5in full HD display, instead of 5.2in as rumoured earlier. Such benchmark reports have often been misleading with inaccurate specification details, especially regarding the display size of the handset.

It is no different this time around as the handset is being showcased with 3GB RAM instead of the rumoured 4GB variant. The discrepancy in specs extends to the handset's storage too as the listing points to 16GB of internal storage while the rumours hint at the 32GB variant.

The benchmark confirmed the handset will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC. Nevertheless, there is every possibility that the Moto X4 handset could launch in two variants: 3GB RAM with 16GB storage and 4GB RAM with 32GB storage.

On the camera front, the Moto X4 is touted to equip a 16MP front camera and a 12MP rear camera. However, the GFXBench reports a 15MP front camera and an 11MP rear camera for the handset.

Furthermore, the Moto X4 is expected to ship with a dual camera setup comprising a 12MP and an 8MP sensor at the back.

In related news, Moto X4 is tipped to be the first non-Google phone to support Google's Project-Fi service and its launch date is proposed for July 25 at the company's media event.