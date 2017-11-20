Akkineni Nagarjuna is teaming up with RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma and their next film has been launched in a grand opening ceremony. The set of the muhurat offered a glimpse about this cop saga.

Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma teamed up for 1989 movie Siva, which not only became a blockbuster but also went on to become a landmark in their career. Then the combo went on to work together in movies like Antham (1992) and Govinda Govinda (1995). Now, they are joining hands for the fourth time. On November 17, Ram Gopal Varma had revealed that the movie would be launched on Monday.

RGV wrote on his Facebook page: "The Opening of my new film with Nagarjuna is on November 20th at 10.30 Am in Annapurna Studios. My first film SHIVA opening has been done by my Father and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao garu and My new film's opening will be my mother and my first producers Akkineni Venket and Yarlagadda Surendra. Yes I also get emotional and sentimental once in every 3 decades."

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is seen playing a police officer in this untitled film, had recently done a photoshoot for the film. The actor tweeted some of the photos this morning and wrote: "28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4."

The makers of the film erected a unique stage for the opening ceremony of this cop drama and Ram Gopal Varma's mother launched shooting by clapping the board. Several celebs from the industry were present at the muhurat of the film.

What attracted the most was the stage for the launch of the film. The photos of the set are going viral on social media. This set offers an idea about what the film is going to deal with.

BA Raju‏, a PRO-turned-film producer tweeted: "Vintage #RGV shows a dynamic glimpse of wat we can xpect frm copsaga where King @iamnagarjuna plays on #NAGRGV4. Muhurtham tomorrow at Annapurna Studios..... Gun,Police Cap ,chai,Goggles ! King Nag RGV is all set to create sensation again

Here are the photos and video of Nagarjuna-Ram Gopal Varma's next film launch:

