The north-eastern state of Nagaland is currently on the boil – with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from various parts of the state, including capital Kohima and financial hub Dimapur – following disagreement between the state government and local tribal organisations on holding local body elections in 12 towns of the state.

The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his Cabinet over the issue, which has led to the death of two people following clashes between the police and protesters in Dimapur. To this demand, Zeliang has replied: "Making unreasonable and unconstitutional demands such as asking the entire cabinet to tender resignation when the ministry have undisputed, unquestionable majority and support of the entire assembly, is simply unacceptable and non-negotiable."

Meanwhile, Naga People's Front MLA Neiphrezo Keditsu on Thursday resigned as Nagaland State Mineral Development Corporation (NSMDC) Limited chairman because one of the two people killed in Dimapur was from his village. Zeliang said Keditsu has resigned "owing to immense pressure from various quarters."

Violence in Kohima

News agencies reported that there was widespread violence on Thursday in Kohima, when at least 1,000 protesters "armed with spears and machetes took to the streets and set afire the old secretariat building which housed the offices of Kohima Municipal Council, Regional Transport Office and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and damaged government vehicles."

Nagaland Police chief LL Doungel was quoted by reports as saying: "The situation is totally volatile. The mobs are on rampage. We are making all attempts to bring the situation under control."

Zeliang, meanwhile, has appealed for better sense to prevail. He has said in a statement: "Governments come and go, and people in authority change but public property, which belong to all of us, shall continue to belong to us and posterity. It would be sheer stupidity on our part to destroy our own property since it would be akin to cutting off our own limbs."