Here's some exciting news for fans of Naagin. Two of the popular actors—Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan – who wooed the audience with their charm in the supernatural show, are reuniting once again.

According to reports, Adaa has been roped into Arjun's Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, which has Drashti Dhami in the female lead. The gorgeous actress will play the role of a businesswoman Aahana, who will create rift in Anand (played by Arjun) and Naina's (played by Drashti) lives.

Adaa has already started shooting for the show and both Adaa and Arjun are having a great time together. "We have been giggling all day in between shots. Adaa and I have been friends for a while and it is so refreshing to have her join us on the show, bringing in some new twists and turns," Arjun told IANS.

With Adaa playing a key role in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, one can't help but wonder if her role in Naagin 2 (Sesha) has come to an end or if she has taken the exit route. However, considering that Naagin 2 is a finite series, it is highly unlikely that Adaa will quit the successful show.

Naagin had created a record of sorts by ruling the Television Rating Charts (TRP) throughout the season. Mouni Roy, Arjun and Adaa rose to popularity with the success of the supernatural show. Soon after, producer Ekta Kapoor came up with the second season, which too has been topping the TRP chart since its inception.