While a lot of speculations regarding the cast of Naagin 3 were doing the rounds, it has now been revealed that Karishma Tanna will be one of the leads in the supernatural show, SpotboyE reported.

Besides the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, it was reported earlier that Surbhi Jyoti had been roped in to replace Mouni Roy as the face of the third instalment of the immensely popular series.

Anita Hassanandani of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is likely to play the antagonist on the show. Anita will replace Adaa Khan, who essayed the negative role of Sesha for the past two seasons.

The male lead of the show has also been finalised and it's none other than Rajat Tokas. Rajat had played a cameo in the show's first season and had essayed the character of a Nevla.

However, given that no official confirmation regarding the cast has been announced by the makers, the report can at best be considered as mere speculation.

It has been reported that Naagin 3 would be very different from the Naagin series we have seen so far. The story would kick-start with college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives would take a drastic turn when supernatural connections invade their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. The finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start in the first two seasons.

Recently, the makers released the promo of Naagin 3 and it created a lot of buzz among fans of the supernatural series. The trailer doesn't reveal the face of the lead actress, thereby raising the curiosity among fans.

Meanwhile, with Naagin 3 promo out, Mouni is stepping down from her character and wrote a heart wrenching parting note on Instagram. "I have been holding onto this emotion for quite some time now. But its time to let go of something that hold a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam, I shall always be thankful and they 'll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief ~ Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached I am with what I love. So without much ado, I bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one is gonna be epic too"