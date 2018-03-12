A private research company — called the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science — has released footage of a mysterious object, which some are saying is a UFO, speeding over the Atlantic Ocean.

This comes close on the heels of incidents like the appearance of the Red "X" mark over Antartica in Google Earth and the spotting of what many claimed was a crashed UFO on Google Earth.

A camera aboard a US Navy F/A 18 jet flying at a height of 25,000 feet recorded the astonishing two-minute clip.

In the footage, the bizarre object is seen streaking above the ocean, while one pilot is heard screaming "What the f— is that thing?" to which the jet's weapons systems officer replies: "Oh my gosh dude!"

The video was reportedly shot off the East Coast in 2015. The academy is tight-lipped about how it got the declassified footage, according to New York Post.

Christopher Mellon, a former defense official who has worked under in the George W Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, said that the manner in which the object moves seems to "provide evidence of the existence of aircraft far superior to anything possessed by the United States or its allies." The inference here is that this is extraterrestrial technology.

Mellon, who is also an adviser to To the Stars Academy, said US government agencies "treat such incidents as isolated events rather than as part of a pattern requiring serious attention and investigation."

There have been several reports of UFO sightings in the US in recent times. A person said March 7 that he had spotted a UFO on Google Earth hovering over East Lake George in New York.

"Here's a UFO orb found on Google Earth today at Lake George, USA. The eyewitness found it at Lake George, USA. Many past UFO reports define brown sphere UFOs and it does seem to be the most common shape of UFO around the world," said Scott C Waring, a popular "UFO hunter" and blogger.

This reported East Lake George sighting at has been saved as case number 90,613 by MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), an organization that carries out researches on UFOs and extraterrestrials.

Luis Elizondo, former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program — Pentagon's program to identify and investigate UFOs — was recently quoted by Daily Star as saying: "We do believe all these observables we've been seeing, sudden and extreme acceleration, hypersonic velocities, low observability, trans medium travel, and last but not least, positive lift, anti-gravity – is really the manifestation of a single technology."

It is the ability to warp space-time, Elizondo explained, and not by a lot but by a little.

Check out the video here: