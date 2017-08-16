Vaishnav Girish, the young singer who rose to fame for his extraordinary skills, had earlier revealed his biggest dream - to sing the song Kaadhal Rojaave before legendary Oscar-winning singer and composer A R Rahman. Now, the prodigy's dream is all set to become a reality, and super excited Vaishnav himself revealed the big news via his Facebook page.

The Indian Idol Junior-fame Vaishnav, who is currently a participant of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, will be meeting music idol Rahman and Vijay during a tribute event in Chennai for completing successful 25 years in the industry.

"Hiii all... ☺️☺️☺️This is hugeeee.. Really hugee... I am going to share the most happiest thing ever happened in my life.. I don't know how to express my feelings.. I am really out of words..!!My dream is coming true.. Something I have been dreaming or might have dreamt for my entire life..! [sic]," Vaishnav, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, posted on his social media page on August 15.

The talented 15-year-old will be performing before Rahman on August 20. "Yessss... I am going to meet my Music Idol, The Music Maestro, The Legend, One and only A R Rahman Sir... Got an invitation to perform in a tribute event to be held in Chennai on 20th August 2017.. Ilayathalapathi Vijay Sir will also feature in the show...What else should I expect... My life has found its meaning.. Nothing more I can say...Everything is left to the Almighty... He is great...!! I thank all of you for your kind support and prayers... Special thanks to Actor Vijay, Atlee Kumar & Thenandal Studio Limited..I still can't believe what is happening... Soooo happyyyyy... ☺️ [sic]," he added.

Vaishnav's viral videos

Vaishnav has now become the pride of Kerala for representing the show in the national television. The videos of all his performances, starting from Bin Tere in the latest reality show, have gone viral on social media. The grand jury, judges as well as the audience are all praise for the exceptional talent of the youngster.

Recently, he was in the news for lifting Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the music show as part of the promotion of his latest release Jab Harry Met Sajal.

Here are the viral videos of Vaishnav:

