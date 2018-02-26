HMD Global Oy in January promised to launch awesome Nokia products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 and it has lived up to the expectations of fans and critics at the Barcelona event.

The company launched not one or two, but five phones in different budget categories. It unveiled entry-level Nokia 1 Android Go edition, Nokia 7 Plus Android One series, Nokia 6 (2018), premium Nokia 8 Sirocco and a Nokia 8810 reloaded, a retro special edition banana-design inspired slide phone, made popular by the cult Keanu Reeves-movie The Matrix.

Besides that, HMD Global Oy also made an important announcement that all their newly launched mobiles and future phones will come with Android Go (for budget series) or Android One ( for mid-range and premium series) support, meaning all Nokia branded devices will run pure Android build by Google and will not come with any pre-loaded applications.

Let's get down to business. Here's what new Nokia phones come with:

Nokia 1:

The new Nokia 1 is an entry-level Google affiliated phone and it comes with 4.5-inch FWVGA screen having 854x480p, a 2MP front-camera.

Under the hood, it runs Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition), which is specifically developed to run the device with bare minimum hardware such as 1GB RAM , 8GB internal storage, 1.1GHz MediaTek (MT6737M) quad-core CPU, 5MP back camera with LED flash and probably come with around 2,150mAh battery.

Nokia 1 will be available from early April for a global average retail price of $85 (approx. Rs 5,508). Xpress-on covers, sold separately, are available from $7.99 (approx. Rs 518) in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink color options.

Nokia 6 (2018):

The new Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD screen having 2.5D curved glass cover with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

It comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo, 3,000mAh battery with fast charging, 16MP rear camera with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics and 8MP front-facing camera. The company has also promised to release a software update with camera improvements including the Nokia's Dual Sight/Bothie feature, which is available in flagship Nokia 8 series.

New Nokia 6 will be available from May in two options — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage — for a global average retail price starting at €279 (roughly Rs 22,277).

Nokia 7 Plus:

It is an advanced version of the Nokia 6. It sports a bigger 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer cinematic viewing experience. It features 2.5D curved glass cover with Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Inside, it is expected come packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optic lens.

Nokia 7 Plus will be available from early April for a global average retail price of €399 (approx. 31,859).

Nokia 8 Sirocco edition:

Nokia 8 Sirocco edition is the most premium phone among the lot. It flaunts 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display having 700 nits brightness and is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Furthermore, it comes with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning users can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive for up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery with fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, f/2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it features a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from early April for a global average retail price of €749 (approx. 59,805).

Nokia 8810 reloaded:

Similar to how Nokia 3310 reloaded made a surprise comeback at the MWC 2017, HMD Global Oy brought another iconic Nokia 8810 series in 2018, but with contemporary features such as super-fast 4G VoLTE network support, access to applications such as voice-command-enabled Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter, option to send and receive emails or import your contacts and sync your calendar with Outlook and Gmail.

With a simple and straight-forward user interface, Nokia 8810 features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as an addictive helicopter style spin on its axis. Nokia 8110 is as durable and reliable as it was in the early days. To keep it running flawlessly, the Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. And yes, it comes with a revamped version of Snake game.

Nokia 8110 will be available from May for a global average retail price of €79.

