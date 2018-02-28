Asus Zenfone Max M1, MWC 2018, launch,
Asus Zenfone Max (M1) is being showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona.Asus Press Kit

Asus has unveiled the battery-centric Zenfone Max (M1) at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. This is beside the launch of the new-generation Zenfone 5 series 

The ZenFone Max comes with a massive 4,000mAh cell, which it claims can last up to 41 hours on standby, 36 hours of 3G talk time, up to 23 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, or up to 16 hours of video playback. Its massive capacity also allows the phone to be used as a handy power bank to charge other devices.

The new Zenfone Max (M1) borrows some design elements from the iPhone X. The back-camera module looks pretty much the same as the Apple mobile, but thankfully the similarity ends there when compared to its Zenfone 5 series brethren, which have ripped off even the iPhone X's front panel's top notch.

On the bright side, the Zenfone Max  (M1) comes with a fingerprint sensor in addition to the face unlock capability and also holds on to the 3.5mm audio jack.

It sports a 5.7-inch FullView display having with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass cover, and comes with Android Oreo OS, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage with the option to expand up to 256GB via microSD card.

Asus Zefone Max (M1) houses massive 4,000mAh battery with reverse charging capabilityAsus Press Kit

Like the previous version, the new Zenfone Max (M2), depending on the region of sale, will be offered in a different configuration of camera hardware and processor.

The generic model is said to come with dual 13MP+8MP rear-side snappers, an 8MP front shooter and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset. On the other hand, the premium variant will come with dual 16MP+8MP cameras, a 13MP front-camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU.

Asus Zenfone Max (M1) sports a 5.7-inch HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratioAsus Press Kit

As of now, there is no word on the release date and price details of the phone with regard to the Indian market, but it (only the generic 16GB storage) can be pre-ordered in Russia for 12,990 rubles (approximately $231/€189/ Rs 15,036).

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max (M1):

Model

Asus Zenfone Max (M1) ZB555KL

Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass

  • Aspect ratio: 18:9

OS

Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0

Processor
  • Model 1: 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) octa-core
  • Model 2: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core

GPU
  • Model 1: Adreno 505
  • Model 2:  Adreno 308 GPU

RAM
  • Model 1:2GB
  • Model 2: 3GB

Storage
  • Model 1: 16GB
  • model 2: 32GB

[Note: Both can be expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card]

Camera

Model 1:

  • Main: Dual 16MP+ 8MP (with 120-degree) with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),  f/2.0 aperture
  • Front: 13MP with wide-angle field of view

Model 2:

  • Main: Dual 13MP+8MP(with 120-degree) with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),  f/2.0 aperture
  • Front:  8MP with 85-degree field of view

Battery

4,000mAh with reverse charging capability

Network

4G-LTE

Add-ons

Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS, microSD card, microUSB

Dimensions

147.3 x 70.90x 8.7 mm

Weight

150g

Colors

Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold, and Ruby Red.

Price

To be announced during local launch events in coming months

