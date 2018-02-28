Asus has unveiled the battery-centric Zenfone Max (M1) at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. This is beside the launch of the new-generation Zenfone 5 series
The ZenFone Max comes with a massive 4,000mAh cell, which it claims can last up to 41 hours on standby, 36 hours of 3G talk time, up to 23 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, or up to 16 hours of video playback. Its massive capacity also allows the phone to be used as a handy power bank to charge other devices.
The new Zenfone Max (M1) borrows some design elements from the iPhone X. The back-camera module looks pretty much the same as the Apple mobile, but thankfully the similarity ends there when compared to its Zenfone 5 series brethren, which have ripped off even the iPhone X's front panel's top notch.
On the bright side, the Zenfone Max (M1) comes with a fingerprint sensor in addition to the face unlock capability and also holds on to the 3.5mm audio jack.
It sports a 5.7-inch FullView display having with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass cover, and comes with Android Oreo OS, 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage with the option to expand up to 256GB via microSD card.
Like the previous version, the new Zenfone Max (M2), depending on the region of sale, will be offered in a different configuration of camera hardware and processor.
The generic model is said to come with dual 13MP+8MP rear-side snappers, an 8MP front shooter and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset. On the other hand, the premium variant will come with dual 16MP+8MP cameras, a 13MP front-camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU.
As of now, there is no word on the release date and price details of the phone with regard to the Indian market, but it (only the generic 16GB storage) can be pre-ordered in Russia for 12,990 rubles (approximately $231/€189/ Rs 15,036).
Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max (M1):
|
Model
|
Asus Zenfone Max (M1) ZB555KL
|
Display
|
5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass
|
OS
|
Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0
|
Processor
|
|
GPU
|
|
RAM
|
|
Storage
|
[Note: Both can be expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card]
|
Camera
|
Model 1:
Model 2:
|
Battery
|
4,000mAh with reverse charging capability
|
Network
|
4G-LTE
|
Add-ons
|
Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS, microSD card, microUSB
|
Dimensions
|
147.3 x 70.90x 8.7 mm
|
Weight
|
150g
|
Colors
|
Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold, and Ruby Red.
|
Price
|
To be announced during local launch events in coming months