Chinese smartphone-maker Gionee launched a new line of photography-oriented mobiles—A1 and A1 Plus at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Gionee A1 Plus houses a feature-rich front-camera. It boasts 20MP selfie shooter having f/2.0, ½.8-inch sensor, 5P lens and selfie flash application, which assist in providing extra light effects, while taking snaps in low-light conditions.

On the back, it comes packed with equally impressive hardware. The A1 Plus features not one, but two cameras —a primary 13MP snapper and 5MP shooter-- to capture in-depth details of the scene and also offer Bokeh effect similar to Apple iPhone 7 series.

Another key aspect is that it comes packed with massive 4,550mAh battery, which is more than enough the keep the 6.0-inch full HD phone running all day long. It also boasts fast charging technology, as well.

Other stipulated features include 6.0-inch full HD display, MediaTek octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

As far as the generic Gionee A1 model is concerned, it also houses top-notch camera hardware and long lasting battery life, as well. It houses 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.06-inch sensor, 5P lens and selfie flash. On the rear, it features 13MP primary camera.

Gionee A1 comes packed with 4,010mAh battery, which can help the 5.5-inch phone last one full day. It also features MediaTek processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

"We have noticed that more and more people are regarding selfies as an expression of themselves and they tend to share their photos through various social channels whenever and wherever they are. As a consumer-oriented smartphone manufacturer, we hope to set up the evolution of the selfie experience and provide the best portfolio at the best price," William Lu, President of Gionee, said in a statement.

Gionee A1 costs €349 (roughly $370/Rs. 24,681) and is slated to hit stores in March. Whereas, the phablet A1 Plus variant will set you back by €499 (approx. $529/Rs.35, 286), and will be made available in April.

Key specification of Gionee A1 and A1 Plus: