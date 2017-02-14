Many thought Samsung stall will look dull at the Barcelona event after reports confirmed that the Galaxy S8 will not debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Well, the South Korean company has something to share, especially with Indian fans, as Samsung announced it will jointly host a press briefing with Reliance Jio on the sidelines of the event.

The joint press meeting is scheduled to take place at 8.20 am CET local time, conference room 2 of the Media Village and will be presided by Jyotindra Thacker, president, Reliance Jio and Youngky Kim, president head of Network Business, Samsung Electronics.

Also read: Apple registers record quarterly revenue: Thanks to iPhone 7 sales or Galaxy Note7 ban?

What to expect at Samsung-Reliance Jio press meet?

Last week, we heard rumours that Reliance Jio might introduce DTH service in India with lucrative offers similar to its cellular service. But, the company is unlikely to make any announcement to that end. Instead, it may reveal future plans for its 4G network service or it might take help from Samsung to introduce 5G service, which is already being tested by the latter in its home market South Korea. If this turns out to be true, Reliance Jio will get a head start over its rivals in the highly competitive Indian telecom sector.

Or if we go by Samsung's press statement (below), there is a slight chance that Reliance Jio might want to reach out to other international markets with Samsung as its cellular network infrastructure provider.

"The objective of the press conference is to foster engagement and participation among industry leaders, governments, and communities by discussing Jio's successful 4G LTE business and how it has transformed the everyday lives of the 1.3 billion Indians. In alignment with this, we will also share the contributions made by Samsung, as Jio's solutions partner. We hope for this to benefit participants in understanding how we have and will make impacts at local and international levels for the growth of the industry," Samsung said in a statement.

Besides that, Samsung is slated to unveil flagship Galaxy Tab S3.

Read more: Samsung official teaser hints Galaxy Tab S3 launch at MWC 2017

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung, Reliance Jio and MWC 2017.

Also read: Samsung to host special one minute video ad featuring Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017