Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta is reportedly set to begin sale of its new F3 800 in India from September this year. According to the latest reports, the dealerships of the company have started accepting bookings for the updated BS-IV version of the F3 800.

The bookings are open for Rs 4 lakh, reports BikeWale. The F3 800 — one of the first models to be launched in India by MV Agusta — has not been on sale since the BS-IV norms came into effect in the market. MV Agusta recently updated its entire range of models in the international market to Euro-IV standards.

The updated F3 800 could see a hike in its price tag owing to the new GST (Goods and Service Tax) regime in the country. The new MV Agusta F3 800 claims to have reduced engine noise and exhaust emissions, apart from meeting the BS-IV norms. The F3 800 now makes 144hp of power, which is lower than the previous version. MV Agusta F3 800 will join the company's Brutale 800 in India.

The next MV Agusta bike in line for India is the Turismo Veloce 800 — expected to be launched soon. The Turismo Veloce 800 is based on the Brutale 800 and will be priced slightly above Brutale at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Turismo Veloce 800 has a fairing in line with the F3 highlighted with signature diamond-shaped headlight with LED DRLs. It gets in-line 3-cylinder 798cc engine, which has been retuned belts out 108bhp of power, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Bikewale