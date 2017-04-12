The Muslim personal law board's vice president said on Tuesday it would abolish triple talaq in 1.5 years, but the government should not interfere in the personal matter of the community.

Kalbe Sadiq, vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), asked the government not to interfere in the triple talaq matter, which had been taken up by the Supreme Court suo moto and the hearing on abolishing it has been ongoing. Critics and many women who filed cases find it arbitrary and unfair to women.

Sadiq, a Shia scholar, acknowledged that triple talaq was unfair to women. Speaking about another controversial matter of recent times, he said that eating beef is not advised in religious books, and Muslims should not consume the bovine creature.

Beef consumption

Sadiq also advised Muslims against eating beef and he said they would welcome it if the government banned beef.

He also condemned the activities of cow vigilantes and demanded it to be stopped. There have been multiple violent incidents, including murder, in the last two years by groups who think of themselves as cow protectors.

Ram temple

He said that the dispute in Ayodhya, which is sub-judice, should end and Hindus and Muslims should come to an understanding.

He also added that Muslims shouldn't insist on making a mosque there as a temple would be built on the site, believed to by Lord Ram's birth place.

He blamed Muslim leaders for the poor state of the community. He blamed Pakistan for the political position taken by Kashmiri youths. He said they should open their eyes and understand Pakistan's intentions.