Television actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested by the Mumbai police on Wednesday, November 22, after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape.

Senior police inspector Kiran Kale of Versova Police Station confirmed the news to Bombay Times saying, "Yes, he has been charged with rape. An FIR was lodged against him on November 20. After investigations, we arrested him on November 22. He was produced in court on the same day and has been sent to police custody till November 27."

The complainant is a 23-year-old fashion designer, who had been in a live-in relationship with the actor for the last two months. The actor allegedly exploited her sexually after gaining her trust by promising help in shaping her modelling and acting career, according to a report in TOI.

Earlier, Piyush's estranged wife, actress Akangsha Rawat had filed a complaint accusing him of cruelty and harassment. When she was contacted to get clarity on the latest case, she said, "I have not been in touch with Piyush for the last four months. So, I am not aware of anything. We have been living separately since April this year."

Piyush's father Kulveer Singh, who is currently in Delhi, was clueless about the development.

"I have no clue about this. I am in Delhi now and will look into it," Piyush's father said.

Piyush's brother and well-known TV and Bollywood actor Gireesh Sahdev, however, didn't answer calls when he was contacted.

A few days ago, Piyush claimed that his Facebook was hacked and his friends and followers were receiving abusive texts from the hacker.

"From last night, my friends and others are receiving abusive messages from my social media account. I have lost accessibility of my Facebook account. It has been hacked. However, I have reported the problem," Piyush said in a statement.

Piyush Sahdev is known for his roles of Lord Rama in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. He is currently seen as the second male lead opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh. He made his small screen debut with Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai and later went on to bag the lead role of Kulwant Singh in Meet Mila De Rabba.