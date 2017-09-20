The probe into a bizarre incident in Mumbai, wherein a man had jabbed a syringe into his 22-year-old pregnant wife's back, has revealed that he had injected his wife with his HIV-positive mother's blood.

The man, who has been identified as Abhimanyu Kamble, was arrested on September 6 after he injected the syringe full of a red liquid into his wife's back following an argument. The victim's pregnancy was terminated after the attack.

Here's what happened

Abhimanyu, 26, and the victim, Anita, had met in 2013 and tied a knot in 2014. However, the accused started physically harassing his wife after a year. Following which Anita registered a case of domestic violence with Tilak Nagar police station in 2016. But when matters failed to show any improvement, Anita filed for divorce.

Anita was attacked while the couple and their respective families had gone to court. The duo got into a heated argument which took a violent turn.

The victim told her parents that she wanted to use the washroom and was on her way when she felt a painful jab in her back. Anita told police that she pulled out the syringe and pushed away her husband when she saw him standing nearby, the Times of India reported. The accused fled from the spot but was arrested by Bandra-Kurla Complex police.

It was only during interrogation that Kamble told police about the nature of blood. "We asked him whose blood was it and Kamble replied that it was extracted from his mother, who is an HIV patient. During interrogation, he told police that his sister, who has done a nursing course and earlier worked in a Navi Mumbai hospital, had helped collect the blood. We have made her an accused in the case too," Kalpana Gadekar, senior inspector of BKC police station, told TOI.

Anita had also informed police that her husband would force her into unnatural sex for which she had filed a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station.

Kamble insisted that if she withdrew her complaint, he would agree to divorce. "She was therefore shocked over the syringe attack," said an officer.

Meanwhile, police have sent the red fluid in the syringe for analysis at a forensic science laboratory.

While Anita has been sent for a medical examination, police have asked Bhabha Hospital to conduct an advanced test to find if the HIV-positive blood can pose a health risk, TOI reported.