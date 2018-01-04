After a fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound killed 14 people just a few days ago, the city witnessed another blaze early Thursday morning at the Maimoon building in Marol. Four people have been reported dead and at least nine others sustained injuries.

The fire is said to have started around 1.30 am on Thursday and the fire brigade was alerted around 2.10 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been ordered into the same.

Mumbai: Fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol in late night hours, 7 injured. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/JfpYMJhoPK — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

"Mumbai Fire Brigade got call at 2.10 am about fire at the fourth floor of Ground plus Mamoon Manzil building at Marol in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting system and ambulance reached at the spot at 2.34 am and swung into action to douse the fire," Zee News quoted an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC as saying.

Mumbai: Fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol in late night hours, 7 injured persons were rushed to a hospital. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/kz5WOQXGZL — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

The firemen doused the fire by around 5 am and also rescued about 11 people stuck in the building. The deceased were identified as Sakina Kapasi, Mohin Kapasi, Tasleem Kapasi and Dawood Kapasi. The injured are being treated at the Cooper and Mukund hospitals and their condition is reportedly stable.

The fire comes days after the Kamala Mills blaze that killed 14 and left about 21 injured. The fire started on a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Trade House on December 29 and then engulfed another pub and restaurant. After the incident, two managers of the restaurant were arrested and remanded to police custody until January 9.

Kevin Baba and Lisbon Lobes were reportedly in-charge of management of the pub and fled the scene after the fire, leaving almost 200 people trapped in the blaze. "We have arrested both the managers," senior police official Ahmad Pathan from NM Marg police station told Press Trust of India.

The two accused have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai police has also filed an FIR against three directors of Sigrid Ospitalita that manages the 1Above rest bar. They have been identified as Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar and are still absconding.