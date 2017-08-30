Heavy floods swamped Indian financial capital, Mumbai on Tuesday, August 29. It was the worst natural disaster the city witnessed since the devastating floods in 2005. The heavy downpour caused widespread travel disruption and a train derailment.
Mumbai floods: heavy rains lash Indian financial hub causing major disruption
Heavy floods swamped Indian financial capital, Mumbai on Tuesday, August 29. It was the worst natural disaster the city witnessed since the devastating floods in 2005. The heavy downpour caused widespread travel disruption and a train derailment.
- August 30, 2017 12:07 IST
