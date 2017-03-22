- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Multiple blasts kill at least four in Nigerian refugee camp
At least four people have been killed, and 18 injured, after multiple explosions at a refugee camp in north-eastern Nigeria. A number of suicide bombs were exploded in the Muna Garage camp on 22 March, which was set up to shelter internally displaced people fleeing Boko Haram.
