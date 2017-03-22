Multiple blasts kill at least four in Nigerian refugee camp

At least four people have been killed, and 18 injured, after multiple explosions at a refugee camp in north-eastern Nigeria. A number of suicide bombs were exploded in the Muna Garage camp on 22 March, which was set up to shelter internally displaced people fleeing Boko Haram.
