Gilu Joseph on Grihalakshmi magazine cover
Gilu Joseph on Grihalakshmi magazine coverGrihalakshmi Facebook page

Multifaceted writer Gilu Joseph's bold cover photo for a Malayalam magazine aimed to break the stigma around 'breastfeeding in public' has gone viral. But did you know that much before Joseph, another actress had gone topless for a similar campaign?

A few years ago, actress Kasturi did a similar shoot for "A Beautiful Body Project: The Bodies of Mothers" shot by world-renowned photographer Jade Beall. The photo-book has stories of as many as 80 mothers from all over the world, who volunteered to celebrate the irreplaceable beauty of women during pregnancy and after becoming a mother.

While Gilu Joseph's daring cover is to break the stigma around breastfeeding in public, Kasturi's campaign was to celebrate the beauty of a woman's body post childbirth.

"A Beautiful Body Project is a series of book volumes and an online media platform dedicated to women and body image, celebrated through the sharing stories about motherhood, aging, cancer, stillbirths, miscarriages, weight-gain, weight-loss, dysmorphia, and beyond," reads the description of the book.

Now, Malayalam fortnightly Grihalakshmi came out with a cover photo in which writer, model, and poet Gilu Joseph is seen breastfeeding a baby with a message, "Mothers tell Kerala, 'please don't stare, we need to breastfeed'".

The cover photo with the empowerment message has been hailed by a large section of people. However, some people did not like the idea of hiring a model and shooting a cover to propagate the thought.

Nonetheless, Gilu Joseph, who has acted in movies like Jacobinte Swargarajyam, C/O Saira Banu, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Aby, Rabbit hole, Adam Joan and Ottamuri Velicham, is praised for her doing the bold photoshoot despite facing opposition from her own family.

Kasturi Shankar
Kasturi Shankar.Kasturi Shankar Twitter Account

