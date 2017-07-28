Director Anees Bazmee's Bollywood movie Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, has received a positive review and good ratings from the audience.

Mubarakan is a romantic comedy film with all the commercial ingredients to impress the family audience. Balwinder Singh Janjua and Rupinder Chahal have written the story and screenplay for the movie produced by Sony Pictures Networks, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The film with a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, has been awarded U/A certificate by the censor board.

Karan (Arjun Kapoor) is born and brought up in London and Charan (Arjun Kapoor) is born and brought up in Punjab. Karan is in love with Sweety (Illena Decruz), but his marriage gets fixed with Binkle (Athiya Shetty). Charan is in love with Binkle, but his marriage gets fixed with Sweety. Their uncle Kartar (Anil Kapoor) is the reason for this confusion. How Kartar solves this issue forms the crux of the story.

The audiences say that Mubarakan has a simple and routine story, but Anees Bazmee has made it an interesting family entertainer with some romance, comedy and some interesting twists and turns. The director, who is known as a master of comedy, manages to engage and entertain you throughout the film.

Arjun Kapoor plays a double role and has done justice to both. He wins your heart with his comedy timing and is the showman in Mubarakan. Anil Kapoor's performance is another big attraction to look out for, say the film goers.

Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty have done their best and their chemistry with Arjun Kapoor is good. Neha Sharma, Rahul Dev, Karan Kundra, Ratna Pathak, Anil Mange and Pavan Malhotra have done justice to their roles and are assets of the film, say the viewers.

Mubarakan has rich production values and songs, background score, picturisation, costumes and dialogues are the big attractions on the technical front.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Mubarakan movie review and rating by the audience:

Watch Mubarakan official trailer here

Anuj Radia‏ @TheAnujRadia

I loved @AnilKapoor as Kartar chachu in #Mubarakan his comedy-style is subtle & stylish. This is one of my personal fav comedy acts of his! It was really cool to see @karankundraaa in #Mubarakan just saw London screening & he is impressive as Manpreet. Watch out for him! :) After watchin UK press screening of #Mubarakan I can say @Ileana_Official & @theathiyashetty have irresistible charm. It's lovely to watch #Mubarakan can be coined as a paisa vasool film. Laughter and entertainment guaranteed for the next 2 hrs or so. Congrats @BazmeeAnees Well done @arjunk26 onwards and upwards in terms of acting in #Mubarakan look forward to seeing more from you! :) #ArjunKapoor

Noyon Jyoti Parasara @NoyonSENSE

Thoroughly enjoyed #Mubarakan. Congratulations @arjunk26 @Ileana_Official @BazmeeAnees. You have a hit on hand. @sonypicsprodns . @Officialneha as usual steals heart, looks beautiful in #Mubarakan. :P

Richa Grover‏ @_iamrng

Okay @arjunk26 is my favorite actor after #Mubarakan. Never seen a hotter sardar than him! wish i can find a combo of karan and charan!

POP Diaries‏ @Popdiarieslive

#Mubarakan Review:A film that provides plenty of laughter and entertainment. A must watch wid d entire family for some fun. @MubarakanMovie

KRK @kamaalrkhan

What a beautiful, total family entertainer film #Mubarakan! @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 n @Ileana_Official are rocking n @BazmeeAnees is a master! Film #Mubarakan is a must watch for entire family. Therefore I give 3* for this total Dhamaal n entertainment. It will be a sure shot hit.

Khiladi‏ @Khiladi1210

Dhamaal Entertaining film ..best comedy after ages !! Sure shot Hit . Don't miss this one at any cost #Mubarakan @arjunk26 nailed it and so do @AnilKapoor ..it's a laugh riot .. most entertaining comedy film in recent times #Mubarakan

Tushar Joshi‏ @TusharrJoshi

#Mubarakan has a solid first half. The humour is light, gags family friendly and @arjunk26 is incredibly likeable in his double role. A smashing entertainer after years. Anees Bazmee reinvents himself. #Mubarakan is a crazy roller coaster. Expecting families to lap this up. The true test for #mubarakan will be family audiences embracing it. If that works then it has nothing stopping its box office numbers.

Himesh‏ @himeshmankad

Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment! A typical Anees Bazmee film! #Mubarakan! Full review up soon!

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

@arjunk26 is a surprised package in #Mubarakan. He is too good in both roles & his comedy timing is just perfect. His best film till date.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review of #Mubarakan from #UAE. Paisa Vasool Family Entertainer. @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official Rocked all the way. 3.5*/5* Best Comedy film of the Year. @arjunk26 @AnilKapoor @Ileana_Official gave Top Notch Performances. 3.5*/5*

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

#Mubarakan is a pure family Entertainer. Best comedy film after ages, @arjunk26 is too good, @BazmeeAnees is back wid bang. Paisa Vasool ⭐⭐⭐ @arjunk26 is a surprised package in #Mubarakan. He is too good in both roles & his comedy timing is just perfect. His best film till date.

Komal Nahta‏ @KomalNahta

#Mubarakan is hilarious.It wil not take a flying start but wait for the day to progress.Public word of mouth wil see collections rise & rise

Smriti Singh‏ @RjSmritii

#Mubarakan to the funtastic family @AnilKapoor @arjunk26 @Ileana_Official @theathiyashetty This film will win every family's heart ♥️

Prince Pavan‏ @honestlypavn