Multi-starrer Mubarakan witnessed decent growth in its box office collection over the weekend. Although the movie had an average opening, its business jumped on Saturday and Sunday.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty among others, Mubarakan was released on July 28. The film had collected Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, which was below expectation.

However, the movie's collection escalated over the weekend. Having released in 2,350 screens across India, Mubarakan witnessed 40.57 percent growth on Saturday and collected Rs 7.38 crore. Early estimates suggest the romantic comedy did even better business on Sunday.

Mubarakan collected Rs 8 crore nett (approximately) on its third day, taking its 3 days collection to over Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office. Mubarakan was released alongside Indu Sarkar- which however, didn't have much of an impact at the box office.

Although Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar belong to completely different genres, the former came on the back of more hype. Having received mixed reviews from the critics, Mubarakan apparently is going strong due to the positive word of mouth. However, the family drama will have to maintain a strong hold at the box office over the weekdays to become a hit.