MTV Video Music Awards 2017 has come to a grand end. The musical night saw memorable performances by Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, P!nk and more. The awards ceremony will also be remembered for the jaw-dropping video premiere of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do.

The night also witnessed some moving monologues and speeches that revolved around racism, sexism, beauty standards, the current political climate and more.

ICYMI: VMAs 2017: Here's where you can stream the MTV awards online

Hosted by Katy Perry, this year's nomination list had a potpourri of names which included Kendrick Lamar finding a place in eight categories and the hostess herself nominated for five awards. The Weeknd gave them some competition with five nominations as well.

But who won what this year at the MTV VMAs? Of the eight nominations, Lamar took home six VMAs this year. The star's hit number HUMBLE won Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Cinematography, Direction, Art Direction and Visual Effects. However, Ed Sheeran beat his to take home the Artist of the Year.

Here's the complete list:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST: Khalid

BEST COLLABORATION: Zayn & Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"

BEST POP: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down"

BEST HIP HOP: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

BEST DANCE: Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM – Everyone in this category was honoured with the award for their efforts towards fighting injustice.

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean – "Light"

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful"

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend – "Surefire"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

BEST DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

BEST ART DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Kanye West – "Fade"

BEST EDITING: Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean"

Though the show has been aired in the US, repeats of the music awards will be aired on VH1 in India on Monday, August 28 at 9 PM.