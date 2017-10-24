Malayalam is considered one of the toughest languages in India and seeing a non-Malayali speaking it surely impresses the native speakers. Now, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has surprised Keralites after a video of her singing one of the popular Malayalam songs, surfaced online.

In the video shared on the Instagram account zivasinghdhoni006, the young girl is heard singing the popular Krishna devotional song Ambalappuzhe Unni Kannanodu Nee from Mohanlal and Jayaram-starrer Adwaytham released in 1992. Netizens are shocked to see the way the kid fluently sings the song, which is actually sung by award winning playback singers MG Sreekumar and KS Chithra.

"Omg I can't believe this you're singing a malayalam song zivu????❤ [sic]," a netizen commented on Instagram. "Just cant believe...ziva baby singing malayalam song?so cute...????????As a mallu I m so happy....love you ziva...," commented another.

While people are so curious to know who might have taught her the song, some are of the opinion that Ziva might be taken care by a nanny, who hails from Kerala.

Though we are unsure if this is Ziva or her lookalike, the kid has impressed the netizens. Within four hours of hitting the cyber space, the video has been viewed over 50,000 times on Instagram.

Recently, Sakshi Singh, wife of Dhoni, had also shared two adorable videos of Ziva trying out her hands in the piano on Instagram. They had gone viral on social media in no time.

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r ❤️❤️ A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Omg! How & when did this happen? She is singing so well wd ryt pronunciation of that Malayalam song. Wow! Amazing! U r super cute Ziva, just like ur parents.. God bless n may Almighty kp d evil eye away from u. U made all malayalees around d globe so happy wd ds adorable video.. Love u baby????????

I don't understand whatever she said... But she's too cute man ????????????????????

Whattt?!???? Malayalam...? Zivaaa do you know how happy you've made us keralaties????????????????????? Thank you soooo much Mahibhaiyya & Saakshi dee for this! Oh God i was literally like ????????????????????Oh God fabulous????????????

