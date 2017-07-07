Oh my god, what a day for the music industry! First, Kesha drops her comeback song and now, Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter is breaking the internet with her talent. Five-year-old Blue Ivy, who just became an elder sister to twins, has taken her first step into the music industry and how!

Giving a strong competition to Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, Blue Ivy Carter has rapped for a solid 45 seconds in a song in Jay Z controversial album titled 4:44. The audio clip has found its wayonline and is taking Twitter by storm.

In the short clip, Ivy is rapping as though she has been in the industry for years. Clearly influenced by the two power packed talents in the house, Ivy's voice has impressed netizens and she is already creating a fan base for her singing career.

Ivy describes the things she hasn't seen in the rap section of the song, and there is one particular line that has caught the attention of fans.

She goes, "boom shakalaka boom shakalaka boom shakalaka boom shakalaka," and Ivy has floored fans with her unique rendition style . Netizens have been hailing Ivy as the new rap queen and some iconic memes have found their way online to show support to the new talent Jay Z has introduced in 4:44.

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Blue Ivy: Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka



Jay and Bey: pic.twitter.com/HzCaemdWpI — SC:resmyhustle (@ResMyHustle) July 7, 2017

"Boom Shakalaka Boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka Everything in Faka"

Blue Ivy got me like: pic.twitter.com/mKrcN6eSN7 — my love (@jellyrolls7) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka



Me: pic.twitter.com/LDGigkFoiK — Zesty Ice Kareem? (@TheChocoOtter) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: Boom ShakaLaka Boom ShakaLaka



Me: pic.twitter.com/oooh171X8P — Aaron McGhee (@_kidaaron_) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: *mumble raps*



Me: BOOM SHAKALAKAA!!! BOOM SHAKALAKAA!!! pic.twitter.com/2MZkQzfk2S — Cocaine Biceps (@1970_Somethin) July 7, 2017

The song goes on to give fans a sneak peek into what 4:44 will sound like. The controversial song from Jay Z's 13th solo album, has been confirmed that it addresses all the betrayal allegation Beyonce had made public with her Grammy nominated album, Lemonade.

The list of songs include 4:44, Bam, Caught The Eye, Family Feud, Kill Jay-Z among many others.

JAY-Z breaks down the meaning behind each song off '4:44' https://t.co/qwOTyiN4L8 pic.twitter.com/xd00DLvkxh — MissInfoTV (@MissInfoTV) June 30, 2017

Listen to Blu Ivy Rap here: