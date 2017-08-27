The first thing that comes to mind when you discuss Northeast cuisine is a steaming plate of momos. However, there is more to the Northeast than momos. The seven sisters and one brother (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim ) have a unique variety of dishes that will make your mouth water.

From meat-based dishes to veggies, here are 8 dishes from Northeast that will make you drool:

Bamboo steamed fish (Nagaland)

Bamboo steamed fish is a speciality from Nagaland. It's an acquired taste. The subtle hint of bamboo flavour and fresh spices including the Raja Mirchi enhances the dish. You can have it as a starter or enjoy it with steamed rice. Other popular Nagaland dishes include Smoked Pork and Naga Pork Curry.

Sanpiau (Mizoram)

Sanpiau is a very popular snack of Mizo. It is prepared with rice porridge and is served with fresh coriander paste, crushed black pepper, spring onions, fish sauce and finely powdered rice. Other popular Mizoram dishes include- Bai and Vawksa Rep.

Zan (Arunachal Pradesh)

The popular dish, Zan from Arunachal Pradesh is one of the staple dishes of the major tribes of the land. It is spicy porridge prepared by using millet flour and boiling water. It can be enjoyed with charred meat, green vegetables and fermented cheese.

Other popular Arunachal Pradesh dishes include- Chura sabzi, Bamboo shoot, Pika Pila and Lukter.

Khar (Assam)

One of the local favourite of Assam is Khar. An Assamese meal is considered incomplete without it. Khar is made from pulses, raw papaya, along with chicken or mutton. All the ingredients are mixed together. Once done, it is then filtered in water through dried banana ashes that gives the dish a very unique flavour. Khar is generally enjoyed with a plate of steaming rice.

Other popular Assam dishes include- Duck meat curry cooked with Ash Gourd, Pitha and Fish Tenga.

Nga Atoiba Thongba (Manipur)

This popular Manipur dish is a fish curry preparation where the fish stew is made of boiled potatoes and spices. The wonderful flavour of the spices mixes with the fish and gradually softens it. Other popular Manipur dishes include- Iromba, Morok Metpa and Paaknam.

Chikhvi (Tripura)

One of the popular dishes of Tripura is Chikhvi made from stir fried bamboo shoots and sliced pork. The flavour of bamboo shoots with pork is delicious and you would find a little bit of moisture in every bite. Other popular Tripura dishes include- Mui Borok and Wahan Mosdeng.

Gyathuk (Sikkim)

Skkim's flavourful Thukpa is more like Tibetan noodle soup. Gyathuk tastes equally good with or without meat and it's very filling. Other popular Sikkim dishes include-Phagshapa and Niguru with Churpi.

Jadoh (Meghalaya)

Jadoh is must-try dish from Meghalaya. It is a rice-based Khasi delicacy made from luscious pork. It is prepared with minimum oil that gives it a unique and aromatic taste. Other popular Meghalaya dishes include-Tungtap, Ki Kpu, Tung-rymbai, and pickled bamboo shoots.