The Mount Mayon volcano in Philippines has been spewing ash for quite some time now, resulting in thousands of residents abandoning their homes and fleeing to safety. However, what has now shocked onlookers is the cloud formation around the erupting peak, which has been compared to an ancient myth about two lovers.

Residents of the region have said that the smoke cloud formation bears an uncanny resemblance to an incident that is known to have taken place years ago when a woman named Magayon eloped with her lover so that she wouldn't have to marry another suitor.

This is amazing ? A very rare pic of Daragang Magayon and Panganoron embracing each other.#MountMayon#MayonVolcano pic.twitter.com/jgOcOKWD6O — Faith. (@itsNormalState) January 18, 2018

But the couple couldn't get far as her lover was shot and killed by an arrow, while Magayon committed suicide by stabbing herself. The couple is said to have been buried at the spot by Magayon's father and locals believe that this was the origin of Mount Mayon, named in honour of Magayon.

The cloud formation has now become a much-discussed topic on social media and while some believe that the shape is exactly like the image of the lovers, many others have said that it was a sign of a larger eruption and that the residents should be evacuated immediately.

The volcano started spewing lava and ash on January 13, causing panic among several people living in the region. The activity lasted for over an hour and as the rumbling continued, the alert was raised the next day.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the eruptions, which were triggered by steam, show that a new lava dome was forming on Mount Mayon.

Once the lava started flowing down the slopes on January 16, people living within 7 km (4 miles) of Mount Mayon were asked to evacuate. "It is dangerous for families to stay in that radius and inhale ash," the Agence France-Presse quoted Claudio Yucot, head of the region's office of civil defence, as saying.