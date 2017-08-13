The long-rumoured Moto X4 is expected to finally break cover later this month, as Motorola has confirmed to host product launch in Brazil.

Motorola has begun sending out invites for press breifing in Sao Paulo on August 24. Though there is no word on the significance of the event, the teaser, which shows a woman with a smartphone, hints its definitely related to a new mobile.

Given the fact that Motorola has already announced products in the Z and the G, E and C series, the company is left with just the X series. For those unaware, Motorola Moto X Style (aka Pure Edition 3rd Gen) was the last Moto X series device and was discontinued in 2015 for reasons unknown.

Reports of Lenovo-owned Motorola's plan to revive the Moto X series made headlines in May and now, the device is all set to make its official debut in August, reported Tech Droider.

Motorola Moto X4 aka Moto X (2017): What we know so far

The upcoming Moto X4 is said to sport a full metal body and interestingly, will have an ergonomic design language similar to the first generation Moto X. The new phone will have curved back with super slim edge and bump in the middle, perfectly designed to offer perfect grip to the hand.

It is also expected to come with 3D glass cover on the front display panel and guess what, it is said to boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. Meaning, it can survive up to 30 minutes underwater (up to 5 feet).

Under-the-hood, it will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor backed by 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and come with around 3,000mAh battery.

Depending on the region of sale, it will have a different RAM+Storage configuration. Motorola phone headed to theNorth America, Latin America, and Europe, the Moto X4 will have 3GB RAM and 32GB, whereas Asia Pacific and other regions, it will come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Moto X4 is expected to house Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP + 8MP snappers on the back and a 16MP shooter on the front.

