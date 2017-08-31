Motorola Philippines, earlier in the month, released a poster on Facebook, confirming to launch the new Moto X (4th Gen) series on September 2. Now, it looks like Lenovo-owned company will in fact first showcase it at the Europe's prestigious IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September 1-6 in Germany this weekend.

Popular Twitter spy, Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has posted the image of Moto X4 nameplate at Lenovo's booth at IFA 2017 venue: Messegelände, confirming that the Motorola will use Berlin event as the launch pad for the company's flagship Moto X, which is making a comeback after a gap of two years.

Motorola Moto X4: All you need to know about Moto X Style (aka Pure Edition in US) heir

The soon-to-be-launched Moto X4 is expected to flaunt a full metal body with ergonomic design language identical to the first generation Moto X (2013). Recently leaked images have shown that the device will have curved back with super slim edge and bump in the middle, perfectly designed to offer perfect grip to the hand.

On the front, Moto X4 is said to come with 3D glass cover on the display panel and to increase the durability of the device, the company has made the Moto X4 water-resistant (IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. Meaning, it can survive up to 30 minutes underwater till 5 feet).

Under-the-hood, it will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and come with around 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Moto X4 is expected to come packed with a 12MP + 8MP snappers on the back and a 16MP shooter on the front.

Depending on the region of sale, it will have a different RAM+Storage configuration. Motorola phone headed to the North America, Latin America, and Europe, the Moto X4 will have 3GB RAM and 32GB, whereas Asia Pacific and other regions, it will come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It is expected to cost €350 EUR (approx. $413/Rs. 26,452) and come in three vivid colours: Sterling Blue, Gold and Super Black.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products.