Motorola's long rumoured Moto X4 has made an appearance on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) ahead of the rumoured launch at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) September (1-6) in Germany.

Tech blog, The Leaker, which is in possession of FCC certification document containing Moto X4(model number: XT-1900-1 )details has confirmed that Motorola device will hit stores in US soon after the unveiling.

As per the listing, Moto X4 is said to boast NFC (Near Field Communication) for faster file transfer and contact-less payments and most importantly it will support the latest Bluetooth v5.0.

With Bluetooth 5.0 certification, the device owners will be able to transfer files between connected phones for up to 2mbps speed wirelessly.

And also the distance range has quadrupled, meaning the Nokia users can maintain connectivity between compatible headphones, speakers and fitness trackers, for up to a staggering 800 feet.

Another notable aspect of this feature is that the Nokia 8 will also be able to stream audio to two Bluetooth headsets or speakers at the same time.

Motorola Moto X4: What we know so far about Moto X Style heir

The upcoming Moto X4 is said to sport a full metal body with ergonomic design language similar to the first generation Moto X (2013). It will have curved back with super slim edge and bump in the middle, perfectly designed to offer perfect grip to the hand.

On the front, it is expected to come with 3D glass cover on the display panel and to increase the durability of the device, the company has made the Moto X4 water-resistant (IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. Meaning, it can survive up to 30 minutes underwater up to 5 feet).

Inside, it will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor backed by 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and come with around 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Moto X4 is expected to house Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP + 8MP snappers on the back and a 16MP shooter on the front.

Depending on the region of sale, it will have a different RAM+Storage configuration. Motorola phone headed to the North America, Latin America, and Europe, the Moto X4 will have 3GB RAM and 32GB, whereas Asia Pacific and other regions, it will come equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It is expected to priced €350 EUR (approx. $413/Rs. 26,452) and come in three vivid colours: Sterling Blue, Gold and Super Black.

