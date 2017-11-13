After weeks of delay, Motorola's much anticipated Android phone Moto X4 is finally ready for debut in India on Monday.

The company is hosting the Moto X4 launch event in New Delhi and is scheduled to kick off at afternoon 2.30 pm. Motorola has also made arrangements to webcast the entire programme online through its official YouTube channel.

Since the Moto X4 made its global in August, the product specifications are already in the public domain, but local price and release date details are expected to be announced this afternoon.

Motorola's official partner Flipkart has confirmed that Moto X4 will be exclusively (online) available on its e-commerce website. If we go by the previous launch pattern, the company is expected to offer promotional offers for a limited period.

The highlight of Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Other stipulated features include metal-clad shell on the back, 5.2-inch full HD display with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

It also comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, which means that users can take Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five-feet under water for up to 30 minutes.

You can log on to Motorola India' official YouTube channel HERE to watch Moto X4 launch live on smartphones and also on PCs.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: