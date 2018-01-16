Motorola's 2018-series Moto E5 image has leaked online, revealing the budget-phone's key design attributes.

In the photo (courtesy, MSP blog), Moto E5 shares an uncanny resemblance to its predecessor Moto E4, particularly the rear-side with smooth metallic shell and the big circular camera module on the top center. But upon closer observation, there is a tiny but noticeable change in the position of the fingerprint sensor.

For those unaware, the Moto E4 series featured a front-facing fingerprint sensor, which also doubled as the home button. But, in its successor, Motorola has shifted the biometric sensor on the back, just below the camera module. At first, it's not easily recognisable, but the company has skilfully placed the sensor on the iconic batwing Motorola logo [Checkout the image, HERE].

Other features, which we were able to glean from the image include a dedicated LED flash for the front-camera and also the display is most likely to come with standard 16:9 display.

There is no word on what CPU or RAM+storage configuration the Moto E5 will come with, but going by the current market trends in the budget segment, here's what can be expected. Motorola, in a bid to retail Moto E5 on par with rivals such as Xiaomi, might incorporate 3,500-4,000mAh battery, 16GB/32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM and Qualcomm 435 series or MediaTek's latest octa-core or deca-core processor.

Rumour has it that Motorola Moto E5 series will break covers in April 2018.

