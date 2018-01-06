The Motorola Moto G4 Play was launched in 2016 as part of Motorola's smartphone G series lineup, which also consisted of the Moto G4 and the crème de la crème Moto G4 Plus. While both its siblings - the Moto G4 Plus and the Moto G4 - were updated to Android 7.0 Nougat later in the year, the younger and relatively less-equipped Moto G4 Play didn't receive the same treatment.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola did, however, ran Android Nougat soak tests for the Moto G4 Play at some point of time in early 2017, but an official over-the-air (OTA) update was never released, although Motorola did promise one. And now, Motorola, it seems, is going to keep its promise by rolling out the Nougat update to the Moto G4 siblings.

The news of the Nougat update hitting the Moto G4 Play comes after a Moto G4 Play user on Reddit shared a screenshot of his phone running Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the November 2017 security patch.

It's interesting to note that Motorola, which is known for giving timely Android updates, has released the update after almost 13 months since the Android version was first released. Nonetheless, the good part is that Motorola kept it promise, albeit a little late.

That said, Moto G4 Play users shouldn't be expecting an Oreo update at any point in the future. The Nougat update is probably the last planned update that Motorola has for the G4 Play, considering that the phone is now nearly 2 years old.

Now that it is confirmed that Android Nougat update has finally hit the Moto G4 Play, go ahead and check if you've got the OTA update too. In case there's no update available, check for updates regularly, it may come around very soon.

Here's how to check for the Android Nougat update, and download it on your Moto G4 Play

Open the Settings menu on your Moto G4 Play

Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings menu and tap on 'About Device'

Tap on 'System updates' > Check for update.

Wait while your device checks for updates, and if there's an update available, tap 'Download' or 'Yes.'

