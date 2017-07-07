Lenovo-owned Motorola has confirmed the launch of its latest product later this month. The company is hosting an event at New York on July 25.

There is no word on what Motorola will unveil, but it is most likely to be the long-rumoured Moto X4 or the flagship Z series, probably the Z2 Force, whose name and its features have been surfacing on the internet often in the recent past.

There is a possibility that the company may just announce both the devices at once and release them on separate dates, like it did with first generation Moto Z, Moto Z Play and the Z Force series last year.

Moto X: What we know so far

Moto X4 is expected to be marketed as an upper mid-range phone. It is said to sport a 5.2-inch full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, 4GB ram, 13MP dual camera (horizontally aligned), front camera with dedicated LED flash and a 3800mah battery.

Though it is said to come with full metal-clad body, it will have IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning it can survive five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes. Device owners can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and also take photos and calls.

Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

Moto Z2 Force: Most expected specifications

Moto Z2 is expected to flaunt a sleek design language having a metallic body. On the front, it is said to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution Super AMOLED screen having Motorola's proprietary ShatterShield protection technology.

It is made up of five layers — Aluminium chassis to form the rigid core, flexible AMOLED screen; two layered touchscreen panels; interior lens to provide clear visibility of contents and exterior lens to provide additional protection, so that the phone's display is able to absorb shock from the impact and is guaranteed not to shatter.

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

Inside, it might come with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128GB internal storage, 3,000+mAh battery, a dual-camera on the back, one for taking the subject image, while the other takes in-depth background information and offers Bokeh effect feature. On the front, its Selfie snapper is expected to get an 8MP or 13MP with wide angle FOV (Field-Of-View).

Watch this space for latest news on Motorola products.