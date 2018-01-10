Motorist tries to pay cyclist he just rammed with his car

Footage was released of a cyclist who was thrown off his bicycle after being rear-ended by a car in September in east Brisbane, leading a furious exchange as the driver attempted to pay his way out of the collision. Cyclist Geoffrey James was riding to work in September when a driver reportedly blinded by the glare of the sun hit his bike. The video was released by Bicycle Queensland as part of a new campaign to highlight the perils for Queensland cyclists, eight of whom were killed on the roads in 2017.