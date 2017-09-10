It's been just a little over a week since Xiaomi unveiled special Mi A1 Android One series phone in India and now, a report has emerged that Google's former subsidiary Motorola is also planning to launch similar edition mobile in the form of the Moto X4.

Motorola originally unveiled the feature-rich Moto X4 at the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 in Germany last week and if prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) is to be believed, Moto X4 Android One edition will be released soon. In a bid to corroborate his claim; Blass posted the image of the Moto X4's rear with 'Android One' engraving at the base similar to the Xiaomi Mi A1.

Going by the Evan Blass' track record, the aforementioned information is a real deal and also Motorola has worked with Google before for the Nexus 6 series. Even the current set of Moto G, E, C and Z series are all running pure Android OS with addition of a few custom apps for Moto Experience gesture features.

So, what differentiates Android One series model from original Moto X4?

With Android One series, the Android OS update development and deployment will be supervised by Google, so that the devices gets latest security patches and firmware updates faster than other brands.

Further original Moto X4 came with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital assistant support, but the Android One series model is expected to feature only the Google version. Rest of the internal and the exterior hardware, including the design language, are expected to remain same as we can see in the leaked image.

When will Moto X4 Android One series hit stores?

There is no word on when the Motorola Moto X4 Android One will launch, but rumour has it that the device might hit stores first in US and later in global regions including India.

The new Moto X4 comes with all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by anodized aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning the users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet under water for up to 30 minutes.

The main highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The most intriguing aspect about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity feature. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm in to the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Other stipulated features include 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: