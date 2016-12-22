Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) has been promptly releasing Android Nougat to the 2016 series Moto Z series and select models of Moto G4 series across the world, but the company has not announced any ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) details on when it will roll out new update to the former flagship phone Moto X Pure (Moto X Style in non-US regions).

Meanwhile, world's most popular custom ROM developer community CyanogenMod has leapfrogged Moto by releasing the Nougat-based new CM 14.1 series firmware to the 2015 marquee phone.

In addition to Nougat features, it offers exclusive wallpapers, themes, Microsoft apps including Cortana digital voice-assistant, performance tweaks, extend battery life and numerous more value-added features to enhance user-experience.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM)

This new Android v7.1 Nougat CyanogenMod CM 14.1 custom ROM has to be installed on Motorola Moto X Pure (aka clark) only, if tried on other devices, it might brick them [to check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number].

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void; the company will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Make sure the device is rooted before going ahead with custom ROM installation.

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing memory in the phone, so make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure USB driver is installed on the PC or else your device (Moto X Pure) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted midway.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. International Business Times, India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure for Android v7.1 Nougat CyanogenMod CM 14.1 custom ROM on Moto X Pure via TWRP-

Step 1: DownloadAndroid v7.1 Nougat CyanogenMod CM 14.1 custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Moto X Pure to the computer

Step 3: Place the CyanogenMod Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Android 7.1 Nougat-based CyanogenMod CM 14.1 custom ROM for Moto X Pure: HERE (Build date: 21/12/2016)

CyanogenMod Recovery: HERE (Build date: 21/12/2016)

Google Apps: HERE

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: CyanogenMod.org]