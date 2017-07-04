Lenovo-owned Motorola is tight-lipped on its upcoming products but a new report has claimed that it is getting ready to release Moto M2, the successor of Moto M that was released in November last year.

Moto M2 will sport a 5.5-inch FHD screen, powered by a MediaTek processor and come in two variants – one with a 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and the other with a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, according to a tweet by Andri Yatim @HeyAndri. It went on to say that the device would be released in more markets than its predecessor.

It may be mentioned that Moto M sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), measures 51.4x75.4 x7.9 mm in dimension and weighs 163 g.

Under the hood, the handset has a Mediatek Helio P10 processor (Mediatek Helio P15 in India), Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 3/4GB RAM and a 32/64GB internal memory with an option to expand by up to 128GB via microSD card.

It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, 1 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP secondary camera with 1/4" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,050 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, LE, GPS, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector USB.