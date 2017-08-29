Motorola launches affordable Moto E4 series in India Close
After weeks of teasing, Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the new line of Moto G series dubbed as Moto G5s Plus in India on August 29.

The company has already revealed that new Moto series phone will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting Tuesday, but the price is expected to be announced at a press briefing, which is scheduled at 12.15 pm in New Delhi.

The highlight of the upcoming Moto G5s Plus is its camera hardware. It boasts two 13MP cameras with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode,
Beautification mode.

Under-the-hood, Moto G5s Plus houses a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

Where to watch Moto G5s Plus launch event live:

Motorola has made arrangements to webcast the entire launch programme online. You can log in to Motorola India's official YouTube channel at 12.15 pm (HERE) or watch here.

How much will Moto G5S Plus cost in India?

In Europe, Moto G5S Plus costs €249($295/Rs.18,803), So, we expect the phones to cost little more provided if they are imported. But, if they are locally assembled, then they might carry the same or if not a lesser price-tag, considering the fact, the company need not have to pay additional customs duty.

There is no word on when Motorola intends to launch the generic Moto G5s model in India. Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus:

Model Moto G5s Plus Moto G5s
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core
GPU 650MHz Adreno 506 650MHz Adreno 506
RAM 3GB/4GB 3GB/4GB
Storage 32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support 32 GB / 64GB internal, up to 128GB microSD Card support
Camera
  • Main: Dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode, Panorama Mode, Auto HDR, Video stabilization, 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps)
  • Front: 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode,

Beautification mode
  • Main: 16MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus),
  • Front: 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash
Battery 3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*		 3000 mAh;
TurboPower for up to 5 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging*
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB Water repellent nano-coating, NanoFingerprint sensor, SIM (type: nano; dual in select markets), Bluetooth v4.1 LE _EDR, bottom-port loud speaker 2-Mics, A-GPS/GLONASS, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHZ and 5GHz), micro-USB
Dimensions 153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.55 mm -------
Weight 168g -------
Colours Lunar Gray / Blush Gold --------
Price [In Europe] €299 ($354/Rs.22,579) €249($295/Rs.18,803)
