Before Lenovo could officially unveil Moto G5 on February 26, a Brazilian blogger has leaked raw images of the phone revealing key design elements.

In the photos (courtesy, Dudurochatech), Moto G5 has no similarities with last year's Moto G4, but its circular camera module looks identical to flagship Moto Z (2016) series. It features a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses the iconic dimple with batwing logo inside.

Also read: Snapchat Stories-inspired video, image, GIFs sharing features comes to WhatsApp status option; Here's how to get started

On the front, it sports a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at centre with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which we believe will also double up as the fingerprint sensor.

The leaked images are similar to the Moto G5 prototypes, which surfaced online last month [images below].

Lenovo Moto G5: What we know so far

Moto G5 will come in two variants—one, having 5.0-inch and another with 5.2-inch screens with full HD (1920x1080p) resolution.

The generic model is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.

Moto G5 will also house a 2,800mAh battery with Rapid charging feature. This is a welcome upgrade, as this feature was restricted to the Plus variant last year.

As far as Moto G5 Plus is concerned, it is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.

Read more:Lenovo starts Moto G5, G5 Plus launch countdown

Expected specifications of Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus: