The long wait for Android Nougat update for Moto G4 and the G4 Plus owners in the US will soon come to end, as the Lenovo-owned company has commenced the soak-test process.

"Today, Motorola began the Maintenance Release (MR) soak for the Moto G4 and G4 PLUS," Republic Wireless confirmed the news on its official consumers' forum page.

The new update bears the build number: NPJ25.93-13 and comes with December 2016 security. It has to be noted that the Android Nougat test software is being released to select people who are registered with the company's beta-testing programme.

Moto is expected to expedite the roll-out process for registered users by this weekend after which it will take feedback and see if there are glicthes in the software. Once it is confirmed that the firmware is bug-free, only then it will roll out to the public en masse. Going by the release pattern, Moto is expected to release the final version of the Android Nougat Moto G4 series in the US by the end of March.

For those unaware, Android Nougat brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation and several other value-added features to enhance the users' experience.

Before the Android Nougat reaches the Moto G4 and the G4 Plus owners, Google expected to release the much-awaited digital butler feature Google Assistant via Google Play services update.

