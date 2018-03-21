Moto E5 Plus is said to feature Moto X4-like design

Graphic images of Motorola's soon to be launched Moto E5 Plus has been leaked on the internet several times. However, now, a hand-held raw image of the Android phone has surfaced online revealing key design details.

A tipster on Weibo has posted a Motorola device understood to be the Moto E5 Plus. Going by the photo, one can see that the Android phone has borrowed design cues from Moto X4. It features smooth glossy back cover, probably a glass layer over the metal/polycarbonate shell. Even the big circular camera module and the iconic batwing Motorola logo are similar to the Moto X4. But, there are a couple of differences. Moto E5 Plus comes with just a single camera with LED flash and the Motorola logo will also act as a fingerprint sensor, as there is no physical button on the front (details below). Whereas, top-end X series model comes with two camera sensors and the Motorola logo has no special function.

On the front, the Moto E5 Plus seems to have FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and front-camera on the top-right corner along with some sensors. And, there is no home button confirming previous reports about Motorola shifting biometric sensor to the rear-side specifically to the batwing logo. Beyond that, we could not obtain any more information from the image.

Recently, three models each of the Moto E5 series and the Moto G6 series got network certified in Indonesia and Thailand, respectively hinting they will be unveiled soon, at least in Asia before heading to Europe and America.

Before they make their official debut, more details are expected to make their way to the Internet.

Moto E5 series: All you need to know budget Android Motorola phones

Top-end of the three Moto E5 series phones, Moto E5 Plus is said to flaunt a 5.8-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 16MP rear-camera with F1.75 aperture, 8MP with F2.0 aperture, Near Field Communication (NFC) and Compass.

On the other hand, the generic Moto E5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 3GB RAM, 32GB, a 3028mAh battery, 16MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper.

As far as the low-end Moto E5 Play is concerned, it is said to sport a smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP camera and 5MP shooter and a 4,000mAh battery.

