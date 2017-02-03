It has not even been two full weeks since Donald Trump assumed the presidency of the United States, and a majority of Americans already want former US President Barack Obama back in business, according to a new poll.

A significant percentage of voters think the Republican billionaire should be removed from the White House. The poll stated that at least 52 percent of the Americans would rather have Obama as their president and only 43 percent think Trump was doing well as the President, a survey by Public Policy Polling revealed.

"Usually a newly elected President is at the peak of their popularity and enjoying their honeymoon period after taking office," said Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling.

The poll results stated that 40 percent of the voters already want to impeach Trump; a five percent spike from a week ago.

"Overall voters are pretty evenly split on Trump's executive order on immigration from last week, with 47 per cent supporting it to 49 per cent who are opposed," the survey said.

"But when you get beyond the overall package, the pieces of the executive order become more clearly unpopular. 52 per cent of voters think that the order was intended to be a Muslim ban, to only 41 per cent who don't think that was the intent. And the idea of a Muslim ban is extremely unpopular with the American people — only 26 per cent are in favour of it, to 65 per cent who are against it," the survey report said.

The poll said at least 53 percent of people were averse to the move of barring people from the seven Muslim-majority countries as Trump stated in his orders, even though they have secured an American visa. Only 39 percent of the voters were supportive of Trump's move.

The US president's executive actions on extreme vetting and visa ban applies to migrants, refugees and US legal residents—green-card holders—from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya and Yemen. There is an indefinite ban on the arrival of Syrian refugees. Trump cited "terrorism concerns" as the reason behind passing the order.

"Americans think last week's executive order is a Muslim ban and they don't like it," Mr. Debnam said.