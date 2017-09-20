More than 200 people have died after an earthquake ravaged the central regions of Mexico.The 7.1 Magnitude earthquake collapsed buildings including a school where more than 20 children and two adults have died. Emergency services and volunteers have been searching for any survivors through the night. Mexico sits on three of the Earth and amp;#39;s largest tectonic plates making it prone to earthquakes.
More than 200 killed in deadly Mexico earthquake
